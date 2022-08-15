Arch Capital Group's (NASDAQ:ACGL) 8.0% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) share price is up 47% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 13%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Arch Capital Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.92.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:ACGL Earnings Per Share Growth August 15th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Arch Capital Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arch Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arch Capital Group that you should be aware of.

Arch Capital Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

