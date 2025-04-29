Markets
Arch Capital Group Q1 Profit Down

April 29, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $564 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.110 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.

Arch Capital Group reported after-tax operating income of $587 million or $1.54 per share for the period, compared to $933 million or $2.45 per share last year.

Net premiums written for the quarter rose 10.5% to $4.515 billion from $4.085 billion last year.

