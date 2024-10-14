Arch Capital Group Promotes Nicolas Papadopoulo To Succeed Marc Grandisson As CEO

News & Insights

October 14, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) announced Monday that Nicolas Papadopoulo has been named Chief Executive Officer and is joining the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Papadopoulo will succeed Marc Grandisson, who has decided to retire from the Company after serving as CEO since 2018 and has been with Arch since 2001.

Papadopoulo has held his current positions of President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group since January 1, 2021. He previously served in various leadership and underwriting roles at the Company beginning in 2001.

From September 2017 to December 2020, Papadopoulo was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group and Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Casualty Operations.

From July 2014 to September 2017, Papadopoulo was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Reinsurance Group at Arch Capital Group Ltd. He joined Arch Re Bermuda in December 2001 where he held a variety of underwriting roles.

