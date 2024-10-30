Arch Capital Group Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $978 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $713 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arch Capital Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $762 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $978 Mln. vs. $713 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.56 vs. $1.88 last year.

