Arch Capital Group Ltd Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.259 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $661 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Arch Capital Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.259 Bln. vs. $661 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.30 vs. $1.75 last year.

