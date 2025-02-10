ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Earnings Results: $ACGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP ($ACGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.26 per share, beating estimates of $1.86 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $4,548,000,000, beating estimates of $3,990,205,146 by $557,794,854.
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANCOIS MORIN (EVP AND CFO) sold 11,460 shares for an estimated $1,174,169
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,498,897 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $167,696,596
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 1,322,835 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,998,779
- SWEDBANK AB added 919,793 shares (+268.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,942,883
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 816,750 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,426,862
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 783,506 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,356,779
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 725,107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,124,971
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 712,924 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,761,937
