ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Earnings Results: $ACGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP ($ACGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.26 per share, beating estimates of $1.86 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $4,548,000,000, beating estimates of $3,990,205,146 by $557,794,854.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCOIS MORIN (EVP AND CFO) sold 11,460 shares for an estimated $1,174,169

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

