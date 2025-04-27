ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $ACGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP ($ACGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,804,463,670 and earnings of $1.35 per share.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS T PETRILLO (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,927,334.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 410 institutional investors add shares of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 403 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACGL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACGL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACGL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $107.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 11/06/2024

