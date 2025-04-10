Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ending at $90.58, denoting a -0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 2.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arch Capital Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.42, reflecting a 42.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.54 billion, showing a 20.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.83 per share and a revenue of $18.88 billion, representing changes of -15.63% and +13.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.11% downward. Arch Capital Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Arch Capital Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.99.

It's also important to note that ACGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

