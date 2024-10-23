Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Arch Capital Group (ACGL) standing at $107, reflecting a -0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.

The property and casualty insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 4.91% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.92% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arch Capital Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.04 billion, indicating a 14.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $16.03 billion, indicating changes of +7.22% and +18.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.58% increase. Right now, Arch Capital Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

It's also important to note that ACGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

