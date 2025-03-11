Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reached $90.09, with a -0.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer witnessed a loss of 0.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.68, reflecting a 31.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.56 billion, up 21.05% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.27 per share and a revenue of $18.94 billion, indicating changes of -10.88% and +13.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.17% decrease. Arch Capital Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

