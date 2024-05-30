Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ending at $101.41, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

The property and casualty insurer's stock has climbed by 6% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.21, marking a 15.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, up 21.96% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.55 per share and a revenue of $15.98 billion, indicating changes of +1.18% and +18.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.4% higher. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arch Capital Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

One should further note that ACGL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.