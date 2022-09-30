Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed at $45.54, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 0.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 9% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arch Capital Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Arch Capital Group is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, up 24.61% from the prior-year quarter.

ACGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.61% and +13.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arch Capital Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.84, so we one might conclude that Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.