Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed the most recent trading day at $107.47, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer have depreciated by 5.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.87, showcasing a 19.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion, up 14.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $16.03 billion, which would represent changes of +7.34% and +18.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. Arch Capital Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.

It's also important to note that ACGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

