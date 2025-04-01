Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed at $96.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 3.44% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.46, marking a 40.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.55 billion, indicating a 20.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $18.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.33% and +13.68%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Right now, Arch Capital Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.17, which means Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 4.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ACGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.