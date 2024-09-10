Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed at $111.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

The property and casualty insurer's shares have seen an increase of 14.05% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arch Capital Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.72, showcasing a 25.54% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting an 8.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $15.56 billion, which would represent changes of +6.63% and +15.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Currently, Arch Capital Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

