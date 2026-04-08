Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed at $98.60, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 0.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 28, 2026. On that day, Arch Capital Group is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.39%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.68 billion, reflecting a 2.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.39 per share and a revenue of $18.75 billion, indicating changes of -4.57% and -0.17%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.47, which means Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 3.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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