Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ended the recent trading session at $113.90, demonstrating a +0.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer have appreciated by 3.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.48% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.54%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.79 billion, reflecting a 7.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.11 per share and a revenue of $15.53 billion, indicating changes of +7.81% and +15.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Arch Capital Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher. Arch Capital Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Arch Capital Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

It's also important to note that ACGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

