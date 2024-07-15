Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ended the recent trading session at $97.16, demonstrating a +0.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer have depreciated by 0.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.16, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.9 billion, indicating a 21.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.58 per share and a revenue of $16.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.54% and +19.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Arch Capital Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. As of now, Arch Capital Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Arch Capital Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.55 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.