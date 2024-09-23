Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed the latest trading day at $113.66, indicating a +0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 3.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.72, marking a 25.54% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating an 8.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $15.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.63% and +15.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Arch Capital Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.67 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ACGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

