Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reached $96.57, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

The property and casualty insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 5.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.17, showcasing a 13.02% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.9 billion, showing a 21.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.59 per share and a revenue of $16.06 billion, signifying shifts of +1.66% and +19.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Arch Capital Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arch Capital Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.6.

Meanwhile, ACGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ACGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.