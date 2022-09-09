Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed the most recent trading day at $46.52, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 1.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Arch Capital Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arch Capital Group is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 24.61% from the year-ago period.

ACGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.61% and +13.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Arch Capital Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.65, which means Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.