Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ending at $112.85, denoting a -0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurer have appreciated by 0.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, down 26.41% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating an 8.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.01 per share and a revenue of $15.56 billion, signifying shifts of +6.63% and +15.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Arch Capital Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.72.

We can additionally observe that ACGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

