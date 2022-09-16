Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed at $46.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had lost 1.15% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arch Capital Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Arch Capital Group is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, up 24.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.61% and +13.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arch Capital Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.33.

Also, we should mention that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



