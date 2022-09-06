Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.04, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had gained 3.06% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Arch Capital Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 24.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.61% and +13.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.35, which means Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.