Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) closed the most recent trading day at $95.97, moving -2.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The property and casualty insurer's stock has climbed by 4.9% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arch Capital Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.47, reflecting a 60.39% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.68 billion, indicating a 2.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.39 per share and a revenue of $18.75 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.57% and -0.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Currently, Arch Capital Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arch Capital Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.71.

We can additionally observe that ACGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ACGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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