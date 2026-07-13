Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) ended the recent trading session at $103.06, demonstrating a +1.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

The property and casualty insurer's stock has climbed by 10.26% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.45, reflecting a 5.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.59 billion, reflecting a 3.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.34 per share and a revenue of $18.24 billion, indicating changes of -5.08% and -2.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. As of now, Arch Capital Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.91 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ACGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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