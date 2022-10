(RTTNews) - Shares of insurance company Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) are rising more than 8% Friday morning at $55.83.

Arch Capital is set to join S&P 500 effective November 1.

ACGL touched a new high of $56.01 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.