Arch Capital (ACGL) to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL is slated to report second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 26, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 28.47%.

Factors to Consider

Premiums in the second quarter are expected to have benefited from growth in most lines of business, primarily related to rate increases, new business opportunities and gain in existing accounts in the Insurance and the Reinsurance segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating an increase of 25.4% from the year-ago reported figure. We expect net premiums earned to increase 13.9% to $2.6 billion.



Net investment income is likely to have benefited from higher yields available in the financial market in the to-be-reported quarter. Arch Capital expects further improvement in net investment income returns in the second quarter. We expect net investment income to increase 8.3% to $115.3 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment income is pegged at $155 million, indicating a 74.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The top line is likely to have benefited from improved earned premiums and higher net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.13 billion, indicating an increase of 29.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are expected to have increased on higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and other operating expenses. We expect total expenses to increase 10.8% to $1.9 billion.



ACGL is expected to have gained from better pricing and increased exposure, which are likely to have aided underwriting profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined ratio is pegged at 80, indicating a deterioration of 300 basis points from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.65 per share indicates an increase of 23.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Arch Capital this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Earnings ESP: Arch Capital has an Earnings ESP of +1.57%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.57 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank: ACGL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one.



Everest Group, Ltd. EG has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $11.10, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.3%.



EG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one.



Goosehead Insurance GSHD has an Earnings ESP of +20.81% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 30 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 87.5%.



GSHD’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.