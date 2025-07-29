Arch Capital (ACGL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reported revenue of $4.76 billion, up 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Underwriting Expense Ratio - Total : 28.1% compared to the 27.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 28.1% compared to the 27.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Combined Ratio - Total : 81.2% versus 82.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 81.2% versus 82.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Loss Ratio - Total : 53.1% versus 54.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 53.1% versus 54.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment : 19.6% versus 18.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.6% versus 18.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $405 million compared to the $401.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $405 million compared to the $401.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $4.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.

: $4.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.97 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.2% year over year.

: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.2% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment : $2.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

: $2.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Mortgage Segment : $281 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $295.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $281 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $295.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenues- Other underwriting income (loss) : $62 million compared to the $20.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1966.7% year over year.

: $62 million compared to the $20.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1966.7% year over year. Revenues- Equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method : $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenues- Other income (loss): $18 million compared to the $2.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year.

Here is how Arch Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Arch Capital have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

