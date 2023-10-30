Arch Capital (ACGL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reported revenue of $3.51 billion, up 35.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arch Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio - Total : 50.7% versus 57.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 50.7% versus 57.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Total : 77.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.6%.

: 77.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.6%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment : 0.6% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment : 57.5% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 57.5% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Loss Ratio - Mortgage Segment : -12.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.

: -12.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.2%. Revenues- Net investment income : $269 million versus $260.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +109.1% change.

: $269 million versus $260.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +109.1% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $3.25 billion compared to the $3.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year.

: $3.25 billion compared to the $3.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.

: $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment : $1.54 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Mortgage Segment : $293 million compared to the $284.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $293 million compared to the $284.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method : $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -412.8%.

: $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -412.8%. Revenues- Other income (loss): -$4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3 million.

Shares of Arch Capital have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.