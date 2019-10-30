Arch Capital (ACGL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported third-quarter 2019 operating income per share of 63 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, the bottom line improved 6.8%.

The year-over-year increase in earnings was due to higher premiums and net investment income as well as decrease in interest expense.

Behind the Headlines

Gross premiums written increased 26% year over year to $2.2 billion, largely fueled by higher premiums written across its Insurance, Reinsurance and Mortgage segments.



Net investment income was up 12.1% year over year to $161.5 million, driven by an increase in average investable assets.



Operating revenues of $1.7 billion increased 20% year over year on the back of higher premiums earned, net investment income and other income.



Interest expense was $31.3 million, up nearly 5.4% year over year.



Total expense of $1.2 billion increased 11% year over year on higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, other operating expenses, interest expense and corporate expenses.



Arch Capital’s underwriting income came in at $235.7 million, up 0.4% year over year. Combined ratio deteriorated 210 basis points (bps) to 82.2%.



Segment Results



Insurance: Gross premiums written increased 20.2% year over year to $1 billion. Net premiums written rose 22% year over year to $703.8 million driven by the acquisition of U.K. commercial lines book of business, growth in existing accounts and rate increase in most lines of business.



Underwriting loss was $24.1 million in the third quarter, compared with underwriting loss of $26.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Combined ratio deteriorated 80 bps to 104%.

Reinsurance: Gross premiums written rose 52.2% year over year to $662.6 million, reflecting new business opportunities in casualty and property lines. It is partially offset by a decline in other specialty business due to reductions in motor and agriculture business.



The segment sustained underwriting loss of $2.7 million in contrast to underwriting gain of $30.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Combined ratio improved 1040 bps year over year to 100.3%.



Mortgage: Gross premiums written increased 7% year over year to $375.1 million. Underwriting income increased 13.8% to $262.5 million.



Combined ratio remained unchanged year over year at 24.6%. Arch MI U.S. generated $25.3 billion of new insurance written, which increased 18.2% year over year.



Financial Update



Arch Capital exited the quarter with cash of $880 million, up 35% year over year. Debt was $1.7 billion, down 7% year over year.



As of Sep 30, 2019, book value per share was $25.61, up 3.9% year over year.



Operating return on equity was 10.3% in the third quarter, down 110 basis points.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $830.6 million, up 33.1% year over year.



