Arch Capital (ACGL) Acquires United Kingdom-Based Barbican

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has acquired Barbican Group Holdings Limited (Barbican) along with Barbican Managing Agency Limited, Lloyd’s Syndicate 1955, Castel Underwriting Agencies Limited (Castel) and other associated entities.



Founded in 2007 and based in United Kingdom, Barbican Group Holdings underwrites business through the syndicates at Lloyd’s. It delivers insurance underwriting and claims service and offers innovative solutions for risks. Barbican’s lines of business include cyber, marine reinsurance, property reinsurance, and energy and specialty lines. The Barbican team has built an innovative platform and valuable specialty businesses with excellent long-term prospects.



The acquisition of Barbican Group will expand Arch’s commitment to both Lloyd’s and the London market and offer brokers and clients of Arch Capital access to its Insurance and Reinsurance platforms. The Barbican team will also enhance existing specialty lines expertise of Arch Capital.



Following the buyout, Barbican will be merged into Arch’s Insurance and Reinsurance operations and strengthen third-party capital relationships.



Arch Capital Group offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a global basis with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong, with a focus on specialty lines. This Bermuda based company has made a number of acquisitions. The numerous buyouts made by the company have helped it to diversify its business, increase capabilities, enhance operations and expand global footprint.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurance have gained 57.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 9.8%. The company’s policy of ramping up growth and capital position should continue to drive share price higher.

