Markets

Arch Biopartners Names Patrick Vink As Chairman As Claude Allary Retires

January 16, 2026 — 08:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arch Biopartners Inc. (ARCH), a biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced that it has appointed Patrick Vink as Chairman of the company, effective January 15.

He succeeds Claude Allary who has retired from the company.

Vink previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and prior to that he was he was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Hospital Business and Biologics for Mylan Inc. now Viatris Inc.

On Thursday, ARCH shares closed at C$1.37 on the TSXV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.