Arch Biopartners Names Patrick Vink As Chairman As Claude Allary Retires

(RTTNews) - Arch Biopartners Inc. (ARCH), a biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced that it has appointed Patrick Vink as Chairman of the company, effective January 15.

He succeeds Claude Allary who has retired from the company.

Vink previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and prior to that he was he was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Hospital Business and Biologics for Mylan Inc. now Viatris Inc.

On Thursday, ARCH shares closed at C$1.37 on the TSXV.

