ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

November 10, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the world’s second largest steelmaker, on Thursday reported higher than expected third-quarter earnings as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand.

The Luxembourg-based company said third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $2.7 billion, which was less than half the year-ago figure, but higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $2.34 billion.

