ArcelorMittal's (MT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

ArcelorMittal MT recorded profits of $4,045 million or $3.92 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $1,207 million or $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, earnings per share came in at $3.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39.

Total sales increased around 46.7% year over year to $20,806 million in the quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20,066.5 million. Sales were driven by a significant rally in average steel selling prices that more than offset lower iron ore prices.

Total steel shipments declined 8.7% year over year at 15.8 million metric tons in the reported quarter.

Segment Review

NAFTA: Sales increased roughly 3.9% year over year to $3.3 billion in the reported quarter. Crude steel production declined roughly 51% year over year to 2 million metric tons. Steel shipments fell around 46.7% year over year to 2.2 million metric tons. Average steel selling price increased 87.8% year over year to $1,341 per ton.

Brazil: Sales increased around 81.2% year over year to $3.5 billion. Crude steel production rose roughly 8.7% year over year to 3.1 million metric tons. Shipments increased 17.8% year over year to 3 million metric tons. The average steel selling price went up 49.4% year over year to $1,049 per ton.

Europe: Sales increased around 58.9% year over year to $12.1 billion. Crude steel production fell about 5.4% year over year to 8.6 million metric tons in the reported quarter. Shipments fell around 2.8% year over year to 8.3 million metric tons. The average steel selling price went up roughly 59.7% year over year to $1,110 per ton.

Asia Africa and CIS (ACIS): Sales rose around 63.5% year over year to $2.5 billion. Crude steel production totaled 2.7 million metric tons, up about 1% year over year. Shipments increased 9.4% year over year to around 2.6 million metric tons. Average selling prices rose around 58.5% year over year to $810 per ton.

Mining: Sales dropped 12.1% year over year to $824 million. Iron ore production totaled 7.2 million metric tons, down around 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Iron ore shipments dropped 10.1% year over year to 7.1 million metric tons.

FY21 Results

Earnings (as reported) for 2021 were $13.49 per share against a loss of 64 cents a year ago. Net sales increased 43.7% year over year to roughly $76.6 billion.

Financials

At the end of the year, ArcelorMittal had cash and cash equivalents of around $4.4 billion, down around 26.7% year over year. The company’s long-term debt was $6.5 billion, down roughly 33.9% on a year over year basis.

Net cash from operating activities rose 193.4% year over year to $4,154 million in the fourth quarter.

ArcelorMittal initiated a new $1 billion share buyback program for the first half of 2022, factoring in the favorable outlook for free cashflow for this year. The board also recommended an increase of the base annual dividend to 38 cents per share from 30 cents paid in 2021. The revised dividend is expected to be paid in June 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders in May 2022.

Outlook

Moving ahead, ArcelorMittal envisions global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) to increase 0-1% in 2022. The company recorded ASC growth of 4% in 2021. The global steel industry is benefiting from a favorable supply-demand balance, supporting higher utilization and improved demand. ArcelorMittal sees overall ASC, excluding China, to grow in the range of 2.5-3% year over year in 2022.

The capex is expected to increase from $3 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2022.

Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 45.5% in the past year compared with a 39.8% rise of the industry.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

