ArcelorMittal Unveils New Share Buyback Program for 2025-2030

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT has announced the initiation of a new share buyback program following the completion of its 85 million share buyback on April 2, 2025. The new program will involve share repurchases conducted in multiple tranches, which may be announced through May 2030, with the first tranche allowing for the repurchase of up to 10 million shares.



This will begin immediately under the authorization granted at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2024, and if applicable, subject to approval at the meeting scheduled for May 6, 2025. The actual number of shares to be repurchased will depend on the company’s post-dividend free cash flow over the period, shareholder approval and market conditions. ArcelorMittal aims to return at least 50% of its post-dividend annual free cash flow.



The repurchased shares will primarily be used to reduce the company’s share capital, fulfill employee share program obligations, meet obligations exchangeable into equity securities, or for other purposes as announced with each tranche.



Shares of ArcelorMittal have lost 13.1% in a year compared with a 48.2% decline of the industry.



MT, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects world ex-China apparent steel consumption (ASC) to grow 2.5% to 3.5% in 2025 from the 2024 level, supporting steel shipment growth. By region, ASC for Europe flat products is expected to grow between 0% and 2%, while U.S. flat products are projected to increase 1% to 3%. China and Brazil are anticipated to remain stable, whereas India is forecasted to grow 6% to 7%. Although near-term demand is expected to remain subdued due to the low inventory environment, particularly in Europe, the company is optimistic that restocking activity will, over time, supplement real demand improvement.

