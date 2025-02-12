ArcelorMittal Unusual Options Activity For February 12

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ArcelorMittal. Our analysis of options history for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $53,532, and 6 were calls, valued at $342,560.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $35.0 for ArcelorMittal over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ArcelorMittal stands at 495.86, with a total volume reaching 3,991.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ArcelorMittal, situated within the strike price corridor from $24.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ArcelorMittal Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.4 $1.25 $1.4 $35.00 $118.3K 964 845 MT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.75 $1.65 $1.75 $35.00 $63.3K 964 1.2K MT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.15 $2.05 $2.15 $31.00 $56.7K 2 264 MT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.4 $24.00 $50.6K 336 116 MT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.5 $27.00 $28.3K 1.5K 189

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is involved in the steel industry. The company's operating segments include NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; ACIS; Mining and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment produces hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. These products are sold primarily to customers in the automotive, general, and packaging sectors as well as also produce long products consisting of sections, wire rods, rebar, billets, blooms and wire drawing, and tubular products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ArcelorMittal, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ArcelorMittal With a volume of 3,185,060, the price of MT is up 1.35% at $27.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ArcelorMittal, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

