ArcelorMittal to restart Polish steel plant in March

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal has decided to restart its blast furnace and steel factory in Krakow, southern Poland, in March to supply its Belgian plant, the company said on Monday. The steel producer closed the Krakow operation in November, citing rising costs and a weakening outlook for the market. [nL8N27S3K3] "The decision to restart is driven by the need for supply of slabs to the plant at Gent, where a blast furnace reline is planned, and to mitigate production losses at other plants in ArcelorMittal Europe," ArcelorMittal Poland Chief Executive Marc De Pauw said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by David Goodman) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: ARCELORMITTAL POLAND/

