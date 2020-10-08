ArcelorMittal to permanently close Polish steel plant

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.AS has decided to permanently close its blast furnace and steel plant in Krakow, southern Poland, the company said in a statement, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll on demand.

The steel producer temporarily closed the Krakow steel operation in November, citing rising costs and a weakening outlook for the market. It said on Thursday that due to the fact that a fast recovery in steel demand was now unlikely it was taking permanent steps.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had unprecedented consequences for the European steel industry," Sanjay Samaddar, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Poland said in a statement.

"This means that we have to take some very difficult decisions, which will regrettably mean the closure of the blast furnace and steel shop in Krakow."

It gave no details on jobs losses but Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Samaddar as saying 650 people would be directly affected by the closure and that the company would try to find ways to protect them.

In addition to the effects of the pandemic, the company also blamed a lack of emergency trade measures, high energy costs and higher carbon costs in the European Union compared to elsewhere for the closure.

The company's coke plant in Krakow will continue to operate as will its downstream operations, it said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

