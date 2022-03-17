US Markets
MT

ArcelorMittal to invest over 300 million euros in French e-steel plant

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will invest over 300 million euros ($331.08 million) to create a new production unit for electrical steels at its Mardyck site in the north of France, the group said on Thursday.

March 17 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.ASMT.LU will invest over 300 million euros ($331.08 million) to create a new production unit for electrical steels at its Mardyck site in the north of France, the group said on Thursday.

This investment will create more than 100 direct jobs, the company said in a statement, adding the new unit would specialise in the production of steels for use in engines of electric vehicles and go online in 2024.

The group said the investment is backed by the French state. It is part of the group's green transition efforts with an overall investment value of 1.7 billion euros, announced earlier this year.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular