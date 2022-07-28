ArcelorMittal to buy CSP from Vale, Posco, Dongkuk for $2.2 bln

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU has signed a binding agreement to buy Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem, known as CSP, from Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA, Posco Holdings Inc 005490.KS and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd 001230.KS, according to a securities filing Thursday.

The deal has an enterprise value of $2.2 billion, Vale said in the filing.

Vale holds a 50% stake in CSP, Dongkuk owns 30% and Posco has the remaining 20%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.