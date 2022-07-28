US Markets
ArcelorMittal to buy CSP from Vale, Posco, Dongkuk for $2.2 bln

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ArcelorMittal SA has signed a binding agreement to buy Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem, known as CSP, from Brazilian miner Vale SA, Posco Holdings Inc and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co Ltd, according to a securities filing Thursday.

The deal has an enterprise value of $2.2 billion, Vale said in the filing.

Vale holds a 50% stake in CSP, Dongkuk owns 30% and Posco has the remaining 20%.

