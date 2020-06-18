World Markets
ArcelorMittal South Africa plans job cuts following pandemic hit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS

June 18 (Reuters) - Steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd ACLJ.J said on Thursday it plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring to cut costs and deal with excess capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which is Africa's biggest steel producer and majority-owned by ArcelorMittal SA MT.AS, said it expects crude steel production to take some time to return to historical or planned levels for 2020.

