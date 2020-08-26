ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure after blast furnace breakdown

World Markets
Steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa has declared a force majeure after a breakdown of a blast furnace at its Newcastle Works in KwaZulu-Natal province, it said on Wednesday.

Africa's biggest steel producer, which is majority-owned by Luxembourg ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU, said the blast furnace had suffered thermal damage and had been shut down for an estimated three weeks for repairs.

"The company has communicated with customers and has declared a force majeure in respect of the specific impact of this breakdown," the company said.

