ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure after blast furnace breakdown

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa ACLJ.J has declared a force majeure after a breakdown of a blast furnace at its Newcastle Works in KwaZulu-Natal province, it said on Wednesday.

Africa's biggest steel producer, which is majority-owned by Luxembourg ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU, said the blast furnace had suffered thermal damage and had been shut down for an estimated three weeks for repairs.

"The company has communicated with customers and has declared a force majeure in respect of the specific impact of this breakdown," the company said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman )

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.