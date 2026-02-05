ArcelorMittal Signs Long-Term Liberia Pact, Commits $3.5B Investment

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT and the Government of the Republic of Liberia recently formalized a major long-term amendment to their existing Mineral Development Agreement (“MDA”), extending ArcelorMittal’s iron ore mining rights in Liberia through 2050 with an option to renew for an additional 25 years.

The revised agreement, approved by Liberia’s legislature in late January 2026, strengthens the partnership and supports ArcelorMittal’s planned expansion of its iron ore mining and related infrastructure in the country. The company is moving ahead with a $1.8 billion expansion, including a state-of-the-art iron ore concentrator facility, which will take its total investment in Liberia to roughly $3.5 billion. This expansion is expected to increase shipments from about 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 20 mtpa by 2026, with the potential to reach up to 30 mtpa, subject to additional infrastructure upgrades and feasibility assessments.

The deal includes provisions for key logistics enhancements, such as upgrades to the Tokadeh–Buchanan rail corridor and port facilities to handle higher export volumes, while securing reserved rail access for ore transportation to the coast.

The deal calls for a $200 million payment by MT to the Government of the Republic of Liberia for mining rights extension and reserved access to railroad capacity. Higher production is expected to lift government revenues through royalties and taxes stemming from MT’s massive investment, making the deal one of Liberia’s largest post-conflict foreign investments and reinforcing ArcelorMittal’s central role in the country’s mining-driven growth.

Shares of MT have risen 97.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 54.3% growth.

MT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are ThyssenKrupp AG TKAMY, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, and Insteel Industries, Inc. IIIN. TKAMY currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CRS and IIIN have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TKAMY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating a 24.1% year-over-year increase. Shares of TKAMY have jumped 161.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $10.21 per share, implying a 37% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.23%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIIN’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.04 cents per share, indicating a 38.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 25%.

