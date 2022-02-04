ArcelorMittal says French government to support its green shift

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Arcelormittal MT.LU said the French government would support its green transition efforts which include investments in two sites in northern France, worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.95 billion).

The investment will contribute to achieving the goal of reducing carbon emissions from producing steel by close to 40% by 2030.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)

