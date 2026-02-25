ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (MT) Price Target Increased by 17.19% to 60.03

The average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MT) has been revised to $60.03 / share. This is an increase of 17.19% from the prior estimate of $51.22 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.46 to a high of $82.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.92% from the latest reported closing price of $65.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.18%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 32,832K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 1,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 29.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 50.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing a decrease of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 92.50% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares , representing a decrease of 86.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 43.60% over the last quarter.

