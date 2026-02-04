ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (MT) Price Target Increased by 13.74% to 51.22

The average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MT) has been revised to $51.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.74% from the prior estimate of $45.03 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.44 to a high of $68.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.61% from the latest reported closing price of $56.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.15%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 32,723K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,946K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 3.96% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,281K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 1,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

