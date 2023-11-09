ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q3 profit

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, "continued to demonstrate structurally improved profitability," it said on Thursday after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The group said it still expected global steel demand excluding China to grow by between 1% and 2% this year, but sees demand in Europe below previous guidance of -0.5% due to weak construction activity there.

The Luxembourg-based company said third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was $1.87 billion, higher than the average analyst forecast of $1.8 billion in a company poll.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

