ArcelorMittal reports higher-than-expected Q3 profit

November 09, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

By Marine Strauss

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, "continued to demonstrate structurally improved profitability," it said on Thursday after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The group said it still expected global steel demand excluding China to grow by between 1% and 2% this year, but sees demand in Europe below previous guidance of -0.5% due to weak construction activity there.

The Luxembourg-based company said third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was $1.87 billion, higher than the average analyst forecast of $1.8 billion in a company poll.

