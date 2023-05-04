News & Insights

ArcelorMittal reports higher than expected Q1 results

May 04, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected first quarter earnings and forecast market conditions would continue to improve in the second quarter on Thursday.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday first-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $1.82 billion, much lower then the year-ago figure of $5.08 billion but higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $1.64 billion.

