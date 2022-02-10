MT

ArcelorMittal reports higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday fourth-quarter earnings that were higher than expected and said it expected strong EBITDA and FCF generation in 2022.

The Luxembourg-based company said fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.05 billion, almost five times the year-ago figure and far higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $4.95 billion.

